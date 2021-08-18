We get up close with the EV that starts Cadillac’s electric transformation. The Toyota RAV4 Prime has a rival from Hyundai, and it’s been rated for miles and mpg. And charging networks are disappointing on downtime. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid has been rated at 33 electric miles and 35 mpg. That’s better than the company anticipated earlier this year, and it slots the model in between the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid—with pricing yet to be announced.

According to J.D. Power, public charging has a worrisome issue: downtime. A new study from the firm found that complaints about chargers being out of service were all too frequent. Tesla’s Supercharger network took the top spot—so maybe there’s a whole lot of good in that network becoming accessible to EVs of other brands later this year.

We took an in-person look at the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, and found this luxurious EV to be just as eye-catching and finely detailed up close. Cadillac also confirmed the Lyriq will debut in rear-wheel-drive form, with a 100-kwh battery pack.

And over at Motor Authority: Before the possibility of an all-electric version of GM’s Chevrolet Corvette, there’s a hybrid version of the ‘Vette on the way.

