Renault revives its interest in battery swapping. GM teases the GMC Hummer EV’s off-road toolset. And we take another look at highway range in the Chevy Bolt EV—and a factor that can still cause range anxiety. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors has teased some of the off-road talents of the upcoming GMC Hummer EV. With its Terrain Mode for finesse, an Extract Mode allowing suspension lift, and a one-pedal drive setting focused on off-roading, it’s poised to offer a whole set of electric vehicle firsts.

The swapping EV battery packs on the go might be something Renault abandoned in the past, but the company’s current CEO said earlier this week that he sees a “potential upside” to reviving battery swapping tech. There are of course many hurdles, but China’s Nio has shown the idea can work at scale.

Before the market arrival of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which was given an EPA range rating just yesterday, we took one more look at highway driving range in the 2020 and 2021 Chevy Bolt EV—specifically the idea that something as simple as the wind can dramatically change real-world range.

And over at Motor Authority: The Ineos Grenadier, a diesel-powered SUV with a hydrogen fuel-cell option, to be built at the French plant that up until recently made electric Smarts, has been pushed back to July 2022.

