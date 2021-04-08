Polestar aims for a climate-neutral car by 2030. The GMC Hummer EV can perform as well at the charging station as it can in its WTF performance mode. And the EPA gets ready to roll back the rollback. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

EPA administrator Michael Regan is reportedly readying a reversal of the Trump administration’s lax standards for emissions and fuel economy standards. In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week he voiced support for California’s authority to be the leader in tougher standards, set to be announced by July.

Polestar has already made sustainability the emphasis in its mostly fully electric lineup; now it says the next step is achieving not just CO2-neutrality by buying offsets, as a number of automakers have done, but by aiming to build a climate-neutral car by 2030.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will get 800-volt DC fast-charging for much of the lineup and will be able to gain 100 miles in 12 minutes. It will also come with the toolset allowing smart trip planning around charging stops, whether the route goes on- or off-road.

Over at Motor Authority: You won’t find many Xiaomi phones in the U.S., but they’re the third biggest maker of smartphones in the world behind Samsung and Apple. And now the company also wants to build an electric car.

