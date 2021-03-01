We drive the Kia Sorento Hybrid. Lucid delays its Air sedan. Ford wants more U.S.-based battery supply. And Michelin gets into EV tires. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Michelin has looked to its Formula E racing experience in designing a strong street tire for sporty electric cars while also keeping the carbon footprint low.

Ford CEO Jim Farley called for more battery production in the U.S. last week, so as to ensure stability of supplies and production—but it also comes with a big CO2 benefit.

Lucid has delayed the production start for its Air electric sedan, pushing it to the second half of 2021. The announcement comes shortly after Lucid’s announcement that it plans to go public through a “reverse merger” with a SPAC, prior to delivering any vehicles.

And don’t miss our first drive of the 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid. Although it beats the Toyota Highlander Hybrid in mileage and tech, we couldn’t stop wondering why the brand didn’t make it more like its upscale Telluride SUV.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter