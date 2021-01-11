The Tesla Model Y standard range arrives just in time to face off with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. We take a look at Mach-E range. Some of Europe still doesn’t see EVs as a green choice. And Geely and Baidu create a new EV company, while rumors swirl about Hyundai and Apple. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Model Y Standard Range has arrived, just in time to rival the Ford Mustang Mach-E on entry level pricing. At $43,190, the base Model Y offers 244 miles of range and a claimed 5.3-second 0-60 mph time.

A Ford Mustang Mach-E real-world range test recently showed us that at 70 mph the Mach-E returns about exactly what the EPA numbers suggest—but as with all EVs you have to to some range calculations of your own to set those expectations.

The search-engine giant Baidu and the global automaker Geely have announced the formation of a joint electric car company in China. Said to be focused around autonomous-vehicle tech, Geely will supply its SEA platform for next-generation EVs (to be used by Volvo and Polestar) while Baidu will handle the software and intelligent-driving pieces.

A survey spanning multiple continents, by the supplier Continental, has underscored some differences in EV acceptance between regions of the world—including a lag in how Western Europe sees EVs as positive for the environment.

Colorado’s Lightning eMotors is one of the first companies to widely deploy a kit that can upfit existing diesel motor-coach buses to fully electric—at lower cost and lower carbon impact.

And over at Motor Authority, Hyundai and Apple are reportedly on the verge of a deal that could result in a “beta version” of an Apple car as soon as 2022—for a product to follow in 2024. This follows news that the two companies are in talks, with Hyundai one of several potential companies to supply a platform and battery technology.

