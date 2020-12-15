European truckmakers target early retirement for diesel. Mercedes-Benz will make electric SUVs in Alabama. Subaru edges ahead with its first electric vehicle. And we take our first drive in the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Our first drive of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E found it to be a fantastic-driving and practical electric car, without any major flaws—once we got past all the marketing gloss, that is.

Subaru yesterday provided a sparse update on its upcoming fully electric crossover. Co-developed with Toyota, the model will be about the size of the Forester SUV, and based on comments made last month the model will likely bow in prototype form by late 2021.

In Europe, a group of some of the biggest commercial truckmakers have allied to step up the timeline for phasing out diesel in favor of zero-emission trucks to 2040. That’s ahead of what EU regulators have discussed, and even ahead of California’s proposed 2045 ban of internal-combustion truck sales.

Mercedes-Benz has provided a lot more detail about how its electric-vehicle plans have changed in 2020. That included a confirmation that it’s planning to build two electric SUVs in the U.S.—an EQS and an EQE, alongside gasoline and plug-in hybrid models at the company’s Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant.

