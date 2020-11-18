EV makers are setting their sights on 100% electric by 2030. Feature and safety details make the 2021 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car more appealing at face value. And what’s the cost to upgrade to more than 400 miles of range in a Rivian? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A sneak peek at Rivian’s configurator that those who’ve placed deposits are using for placing reservations this week has revealed the sticker price of a range upgrade on the electric trucks. The R1T pickup (and R1S SUV) will step up to the 180-kwh battery pack—termed the “Max pack”—and its 400+ mile range for $10,000 extra.

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is racier-looking, and much better-equipped with safety and tech features, as the carmaker detailed this week, but its success will depend on the availability of places to fuel up.

Lucid, Rivian, Tesla, and Lordstown, as well as Uber, plus some utilities and most of the big names in charging, have bonded together as part of a new trade group angling for stronger EV policy—targeting 100% electric vehicles by 2030.

And over at Motor Authority: Mercedes-Benz is developing a high-riding counterpart to its EQS luxury sedan, called the EQS SUV. The big electric ute is likely due in 2022, as a 2023 model, and was captured in some spy shots as a prototype form was out testing.