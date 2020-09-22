Tesla Battery Day steals the show today. Volkswagen ID.4 owners get free fast-charging for three years. And Karma has taken the Revero name off its electric version of it. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Today is Tesla Battery Day, and while this much-anticipated event has been generating hype for the brand for many months, CEO Elon Musk seemed to make an effort to diffuse some of that yesterday, explaining that one of the key battery technologies to be revealed today helps get ahead of battery shortages anticipated in 2022.

Owners of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, set to be revealed this week, will get three years of unlimited DC fast charging on the Electrify America network. It’s a perk that hasn’t been offered on any other car in its affordable price range.

Karma Automotive has scrapped the Revero GTE name for its upcoming all-electric version of the Revero (formerly the Fisker Karma). It will instead be called the GSe-6, and be the first in a series of “GS Series” electric cars.

And over at Motor Authority: The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS has been spotted testing. Although the EQS will ride on a dedicated battery-electric platform, the cabin layout didn’t yet look like any big departure from that of the new S-Class.

