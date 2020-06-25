Tesla ranks low in an annual gauge of vehicle quality, but not for the usual reasons. The Lordstown Endurance electric pickup is due to take a bow in production prototype form today, and we ask its CEO some big-picture questions about its future. And there will be 25 fully electric taxis in Oslo, Norway, that might not need to connect to a traditional charger. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

For the U.S. especially, electric vehicle range is nudging higher with each electric-vehicle introduction. In many cases, Tesla aside, that too often comes in the form of a larger battery, with greater economic cost and environmental impact. Are unnecessarily large batteries an extension of super-size American culture, or is a 500-mile range a red herring?

Oslo, Norway, is aiming to make its cab system entirely tailpipe-emission-free as soon as 2024. To that goal it’s helping host a project outfitting 25 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles and a stretch of roadway used to line up cabs with high-power Momentum Dynamics wireless charging hardware. With short bursts of charge the cabs might never need to plug into a traditional charge connector.

Tesla ranks last among all carmakers in initial quality, according to an annual J.D. Power survey released Wednesday. The firm points out that tech issues—the usual culprit—aren’t the problem for Tesla but build issues are.

Lordstown Motors is marking an important milestone in the development of its fleet-oriented Endurance electric pickup. In advance of its debut of a first production prototype of the truck today, and deliveries expected early next year, we asked CEO Steve Burns 10 pointed questions about what makes this truck different and how it can arrive in such a short timeline.

