Mercedes adds plug-in hybrids, but not for the U.S. We cover a wide range of follow-up points and takeaways regarding GM’s upcoming electric vehicles. And Ford is making some of its big vans electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is planning to introduce an electric version of its Transit van for the U.S. for the 2022 model year, and it should result in some very quiet last-mile package deliveries. The move follows an electric Transit already due in Europe next year.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an expanded line of plug-in hybrid compact cars and SUVs, with more electric range. So far, they’re not headed to the U.S., though.

With some second-day wisdom and a longer look at our notes from GM’s EV Day on Wednesday, we bring you some key details of what makes GM’s Ultium foundation for electric vehicles different.

And we like it when high performance and efficiency aren’t mutually exclusive. Our partner site Motor Authority covered Tesla’s new Track Pack and updated Track Mode for the Model 3 Performance.

