Vegan interiors aren’t enough at Polestar. The possibility of rusty bolts prompts a Model X recall. Lucid says it’s not going to add range “the dumb way.” And the first electric fire truck for the U.S. has sold at last. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla is recalling about 15,000 early Model X SUVs in North America due to a power-steering issue, mirroring an issue that already prompted a recall for the Model S.

Polestar already has a vegan interior for its upcoming Polestar 2 electric car; but for other future models the brand this week teased a set of new natural and recycled materials that could boost its sustainability credentials.

The range-extended electric Rosenbauer fire truck that failed to sell at $1.1 million to a fire department in Silicon Valley last year has been bought by Los Angeles. When it’s delivered in 2021 it’s expected to be the first electric fire truck in the U.S.

And the California-based upstart automaker Lucid isn’t going to hit its claimed 400 miles of range the “dumb way” in its Air sedan—by packing more battery. Instead, it’s revisited efficiency in every way.

