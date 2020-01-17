Tesla’s potentially facing an unintended-acceleration investigation. Kia plans for many more electric vehicles. And the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid returns, but only to California. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The federal government says that it will review a petition claiming unintended-acceleration issues on Tesla vehicles.

Kia has announced a strong push toward more electric vehicles—including $25 billion investment and 11 new EVs by 2025, including one new dedicated EV next year.

The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid offers one of the longest rated plug-in ranges of any PHEV; it’s returning for the 2020 model year, albeit only in California.

The Lexus UX250h returns for 2020 with Android Auto compatibility added in. Read the full review of the 2020 Lexus UX lineup over at The Car Connection.

