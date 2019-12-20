Tesla owners finally have fast-charging options outside of Tesla’s own Supercharger network. The Jeep Wrangler goes diesel now and plug-in soon. And the BMW iX3 is still eventually headed to the U.S., with a new generation of electric-drive kit. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Jeep Wrangler diesel now has EPA fuel economy ratings. It potentially saves a whole lot of fuel and carbon emissions versus the gasoline version—but should we be holding out for the plug-in hybrid version?

The BMW iX3 is the first of a new generation of electric vehicles from the German automaker—although it’s coming from China.

Starting now in San Francisco and beginning next year nationally, you’ll be able to charge your Tesla at EVgo fast-charging stations. With coverage in many metro areas, it could work as a good complement to Tesla’s road-trip-focused Supercharger network.

And over at our companion site Motor Authority, take a look at what might change with the third-generation Formula E cars to be introduced for the 2022-2023 season—that’s Season 9.

_______________________________________

