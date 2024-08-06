Hyundai is recalling the redesigned 2024 Santa Fe Hybrid crossover due to a wiring issue that could cause airbags to unintentionally deploy, or fail to deploy when needed.

The recall includes 9,575 Santa Fe Hybrids, as well as 40,144 non-hybrid Santa Fe models. In the affected vehicles, the main floor wiring harness may chafe against part of the second-row bend seat on the passenger side and become damaged, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Hyundai and the regulator have identified inconsistent routing and improper securing of the harness as the root cause.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Damage to the wiring harness could cause the airbags to deploy without cause, or prevent them from deploying in an actual crash, according to the NHTSA. An illuminated airbag warning light on the dashboard will indicate a problem.

Hyundai has identified eight incidents related to this issue, but told the NHTSA it is not aware of any crashes, fires, or alleged injuries resulting from it in the U.S.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, repair or replace the wiring harness free of charge. Hyundai plans to begin mailing notification letters to owners Sept. 23, 2024. Owners can also contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 265.

The Santa Fe Hybrid, like non-hybrid models, got a new look optimized for the outdoors with its 2024-model-year redesign. The powertrain essentially carries over from the previous-generation Santa Fe Hybrid, and while EPA ratings for the new model still haven't been released, that means it could come close to the old model's 34 mpg combined. A return of the plug-in hybrid option from the previous generation still hasn't been confirmed.