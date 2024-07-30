Tesla has issued a recall for a problem with hood closure across all its model lines. The problem could lead to the vehicle's hood opening while in motion.

On Tuesday, Tesla and the NHTSA announced a recall for 1,849,638 vehicles, including the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X.

The issue stems from the vehicle's hood latch assembly and related software. The assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood after the hood has been opened. This could lead to the unlatched hood opening while driving.

Tesla said it began investigating customer complaints of unintended hood opening events on Model 3s and Model Ys in China on March 25.

Tesla said it has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update on June 18 to the affected vehicles. The update is said to detect the unlatched hood. Firmware release 2024.20.3 and later updates include the remedy.

Affected models, including Model X, Model S, Model 3, and Model Y built after July 15 came off the assembly line with firmware 2024.20.100, which incorporated the software fix, according to Tesla.

Vehicles affected include all model-year 2021-2024 Model S sedans, 2021-2024 Model X crossovers, 2020-2024 Model Y crossovers, and 2021-2024 Model 3s manufactured between September 21, 2020 and June 2, 2024 in China.

The recall is filed under NHTSA campaign 24V-554.

For more information, contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.