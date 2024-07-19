Rivian is turning an old gas station into a charging hub

Yosemite Outpost will also serve as a charging education point

Station will have solar and be net zero, Rivian says

Rivian has set up a so-called Yosemite Outpost for EV charging that will serve not only as a logistical stop for adventurers headed into or out of the national park but also as a place for EV education.

The location is a new life for a building and location that had been a blacksmith shop, then a repair shop, and eventually a gas station, last called Vern’s Groveland Gas, that closed many years ago. Now Rivian has converted it to a hub for EV charging—at one of our most-visited national parks.

Rivian says the site, which hasn't opened yet, will offer up education on EV charging as well as amenities. And it will become a collection point for recyclables.

Rivian Yosemite Outpost EV charging station (rendering)

And with contributions from US Solar, the site will be net zero according to Rivian, meaning it generates as much as it will consume—a feat for any charging station.

Rivian earlier this year announced that its in-vehicle route planner will plan routes around the reliability grades of DC fast chargers, favoring chargers that have a better record of reliably charging its vehicles. its Adventure Network chargers have shown an uptime of more than 98%, it says.

Rivian started billing for Adventure Network chargers last year and intends to soon make them open to other EVs accommodating the CCS charge port. It's also confirmed that it will be adopting the Tesla-based NACS charge port in future EVs including the upcoming $45,000 Rivian R2.