Porsche on Thursday announced an agreement in the U.S. with ChargePoint to include the network’s chargers in its My Porsche app starting in Q4 of this year.

With the app and its coordinated Porsche Charging Service, the arrangement will bring the total number of supported chargers to more than 86,000, according to Porsche. That aggregated total includes both the CCS DC fast-chargers that you might make part of a highway road trip, and the J1772 AC chargers, otherwise referred to as destination charging or Level 2—or, simply, the type owners are likely to install at home.

At these public chargers, Porsche drivers won't need to worry about individual payment details as it will be handled through a single account—an arrangement that's becoming increasingly common among brands to support ease of ownership.

According to the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, ChargePoint includes a total of 62,536 chargers across 34,569 locations. That breaks out to 2,783 locations with DC fast-charging and 31,789 with destination charging.

Porsche Macan EV at ChargePoint charger

Porsche Cars North America president and CEO Timo Resch called the move to include ChargePoint “well-timed as we look forward to the arrival of both the new Taycan arriving at Porsche Centers this summer but also the all-new Macan Electric later this year.”

Indeed, a refreshed 2025 Porsche Taycan delivers more range while keeping its 10-80% charging stops under 20 minutes, in some cases, with access to a 350-kw CCS connector. And the Macan electric SUV builds on that 800-volt charging tech, with an entry price of $80,450.

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach package

Porsche, as part of the Volkswagen Group, announced in December that it would implement the Tesla-based NACS standard in future products for North America starting in 2025.

Porsche reiterated with Thursday’s announcement that it’s also still “exploring adapter solutions for existing vehicles to access the Tesla Supercharger network, starting in the first half of 2025.” It’s easy to understand how this isn’t particularly high-priority for Porsche; as Green Car Reports has underscored before, Taycan drivers likely won’t see peak charge rates on Tesla Supercharger V3 hardware, while the latest V4 hardware set for higher-voltage charging has been very slow to roll out.