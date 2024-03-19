Rivian sets its drivers up for using Tesla Superchargers. Fisker sends out a mix of optimism and warning signs. And Audi’s next electric SUV shows the next level of EVs from the brand. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron, we saw the promise in Audi’s first fully conceived, best executed EV—thanks in part to the new PPE platform it shares with the Porsche Macan EV.

Rivian has confirmed that in April it will start shipping the NACS adapters that will, with interface updates, allow owners to plan road trips with Tesla Supercharger stations as waypoints. It also nearly doubles the number of fast-chargers Rivian drivers can access through the interface.

And Fisker has paused production of its Ocean EV, as it seeks to sell down an inventory of about 4,700 vehicles. Meanwhile, it confirmed “a financing commitment” of up to $150 million, said it continues to negotiate with another automaker—reportedly Nissan—over a strategic partnership, and is pursuing a franchised-dealership model.

