Some very fast EV chargers land in the middle of Manhattan. Aptera once again says it needs more money. And raw materials and innovation could lead to a plunge in EV battery prices—and EV prices—analysts predict. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

EV battery prices are due to drop dramatically this year and next, according to a new analysis from Goldman Sachs. Much of that 40% EV battery cost drop could carry over to pricing—leading to price parity with gasoline models sooner, without subsidies.

A New York–based EV charging startup called Gravity claims to be rolling out the fastest EV chargers in the U.S. The new network claims greater charging power at the connector than Tesla Superchargers, and it says its DC hardware is bidirectional-charging-ready and takes up the space of a Level 2 AC charger. And its first location in Manhattan is managed so as not to require grid upgrades for the 24-stall installation.

According to its latest update, the startup vehicle maker Aptera revealed it still needs additional capital to start production of its solar EV—even the Launch Edition model. That appears to contradict what the company said earlier in February, when it declared its latest crowdfunding run would assure enough to “fund the initial phases of production,” and it likely pushes the arrival date of the vehicle into 2025.

_______________________________________

