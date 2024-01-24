Tesla could be making its $25,000 EV next year, according to a report. The Apple Car project has backed away from the driverless-car designs. And Hyundai shows what a difference active aero can make to boost EV range. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai and Kia boast that its active air skirt tech could add range to EVs—up to 4 miles of additional range by cutting drag at highway speeds. With it, a simple flap deploys downward in front of the front wheels, reducing the coefficient of drag, reducing underbody turbulence, and helping boost stability and traction.

According to a report from Reuters, out this morning, the $25,000 Tesla project is back on—and the upcoming EV, styled as a crossover, is set for production in 2025. Given the on-again, off-again narrative of this project since it was hyped at the company’s 2020 Battery Day and due in 2023, we’ll see what the company says today at its quarterly and yearly update.

And in news about yet another project that’s had its ups and downs, starts and stops: The Apple Car project has pivoted to a basic EV rather than the driverless, fully autonomous EV Apple originally envisioned. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for Apple innovation, though, in aspects like the EV as a connected device or Apple’s potential “monocell” battery design.

_______________________________________

