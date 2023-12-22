EV tax credit qualification gets murky in the new year. An even higher tariff on Chinese EVs is being considered. And the Lexus RZ EV gets a lower-priced base model with more range. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Lexus RZ 300e adds more driving range to the only EV in the Toyota luxury brand’s U.S. lineup. With a slightly larger 72.8-kwh battery pack and single-motor front-wheel drive, it can hit a 266-mile EPA range rating—albeit with slower acceleration than the AWD 450e. Lexus has said it’s going all-electric by 2030.

Requirements for the EV tax credit are tightening in the new year, and many EVs from Ford and GM will lose eligibility, according to a report citing both automakers. GM points out that the changes will only be temporary, as it shifts sourcing to locations that comply with the new rules for EV-component origin.

And separately, the U.S. is considering hiking the 25% tariff on China-made EVs. But will keeping out potentially more affordable EVs slow the rate of EV adoption?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter