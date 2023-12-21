The Blazer EV is ready for home backup, but the software and home hardware aren’t here yet. Lexus gives its UX hybrid crossover a boost. And will a Toyota Crown plug-in hybrid go 55 miles all-electric? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is ready for bidirectional charging, GM officials underscored at the recent launch of the Blazer EV. While it doesn’t have home power backup capabilities enabled yet, the company plans to roll out the home hardware and enabling software this next year, starting with the Silverado EV RST.

With a badging change from UX 250h to UX 300h, the 2025 Lexus UX hybrid gets more power plus a boost in fuel economy. The UX gets a few other tech tweaks for the new model year, but it carries over—still with no sign of the Europe-focused UX 300e on American soil.

And the long-expected Toyota Crown Prime may finally have bowed—as a Crown Sport Plug-In Hybrid. Although for now limited to Japan, the Crown Sport PHEV goes 55 miles electric in that market’s cycle, and it for the first time allows the battery pack to be used as a backup for blackouts or natural disasters—something some Toyota hybrid owners have sought out on the aftermarket for years.

