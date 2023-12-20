The Biden administration backs NACS, and VW finally caves to the Tesla standard. Nio goes 650 miles on a charge to show off its semi-solid-state battery tech. And how good is the electric version of BMW’s 5-Series? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the BMW i5 EV, we found this electric sport sedan to be better all around than its BMW 5-Series gasoline equivalent. With faster acceleration plus more smoothness and calm the rest of the time, it’s a superior driving experience.

A Nio ET7 went 650 miles on its 150-kwh semi-solid-state battery, the Chinese automaker claimed earlier this week—with 3% of its charge remaining. It might be an indication more models might soon be catching up to Lucid in efficiency, although this top version of the ET7 costs about the same as an Air.

And with standardization documents from SAE International, the Tesla NACS connector becomes—true to its name—the EV charging standard for North America. That prompted official backing by the Biden administration, an indication that NACS is native, at least partly, for the federal charging network taking form. And at last, VW, Audi, Porsche, and Scout took the cue and confirmed they’ll also use the Tesla-based connector.

