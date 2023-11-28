Toyota sees solid-state batteries as EV bit players into the next decade. Volkswagen reportedly looks to Magna for help with Scout. And might an electric Juke return to the U.S.? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Nissan on Monday confirmed that it will make the next-generation Nissan Leaf plus electric versions of the Juke and Qashqai crossovers, at its U.K. factory for the European market. With that, it confirmed the look of these upcoming models as taking after the Chill-Out, Hyper Punk, and Hyper Urban concepts, respectively.

Solid-state battery tech promises gains in energy density and charging, and their arrival could be a game-changing moment for the EV market. But according to recent figures from Toyota, which is one of the leaders in developing the tech, it will remain in niche supply even by 2030—so much that, by then, Toyota appears to see more hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles than solid-state EVs.

And Volkswagen’s Scout EV brand is reportedly planning to outsource the development of its upcoming electric SUV and pickup to Austria’s Magna—the same firm that builds the Mercedes G-Class, Jaguar I-Pace, and Fisker Ocean. These could be the two products set to be made in South Carolina in 2026, so it’s yet unclear how Magna might also become involved in that.

