Wireless EV charging may be easier with some new tech details. Owners of the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler are being told not to plug in. And did all the other U.S. brands committing to the Tesla standard for EV fast-charging influence Tesla's new congestion fee? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fewer EV drivers may need to worry about plugging in each night thanks to some final guidance announced last week regarding hardware components for EV wireless charging. This “missing piece” of standardization that allows vehicle parking systems to assist with precise alignment over charging pads, could give the tech a long-awaited jumpstart.

Green Car Reports also rounded up all the brands that have announced a shift to the Tesla NACS charge port for EV charging. It all started in May with a joint announcement between Tesla and Ford CEOs, but the shift has continued even this month with announcements from Subaru and Lucid. Getting EVs from all these brands starting to flood Supercharger stations next year could be one of the reasons Tesla is imposing a $1-per-minute Supercharger congestion fee.

And in case you missed it, some owners of the 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe—yes, that’s the bestselling plug-in hybrid in the U.S.—are being told not to charge, and not to park near buildings or other vehicles. In about 32,000 potentially affected vehicles, Stellantis will be using diagnostic software to check for a battery-pack issue, but the number of vehicles with the flaw is much smaller.

