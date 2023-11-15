Toyota’s bulking out its hybrid lineup with two more high-mpg hybrid-only models—and one of them is a market bestseller. Genesis is planning a super-size electric SUV. And what goes into Tesla range estimates for trip planning? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Just ahead of the LA auto show, Toyota has revealed a redesigned ninth-generation Camry, and it’s taking the bestselling car in the U.S. all-hybrid. The 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid also gets the combination of available all-wheel drive with the hybrid system for the first time.

Toyota is slicing up the roomy crossover SUV market even more with the introduction of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia. Offered also only with all-wheel drive and in hybrid form, and slightly more on the carlike side in layout versus the Highlander SUV, the Signia is expected to achieve a 36-mpg rating.

Hyundai earlier this week announced a dedicated EV plant in Ulsan, South Korea, that will be capable of building up to 200,000 EVs annually. Further, according to a report citing a plant executive, one of the models set to be built at the flagship plant will be a flagship EV—a big Genesis GV90 electric SUV, due in 2026.

And a great many factors are used in estimating Tesla range for navigation and trip planning, according to a post from the EV maker this week. Although that and the reliability of the Supercharger network remain Tesla strengths, the automaker remains less straightforward about how its EVs’ own range estimates are calculated.

