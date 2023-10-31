Hyundai slashes the price of its Ioniq 6 electric sedan. Ford takes some EV battery plans out of the fast lane. And the Equinox EV doesn’t meet its $30,000 target, but how about 300 miles of range? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM recently announced a Chevrolet Equinox EV delay of “just a few months,” and on Monday it confirmed the new timeline—as well as a repositioning of the product. The base price of around $30,000 is gone, but so is the smaller battery pack. The Equinox EV will start at $34,995 in a model offering about 300 miles of range and arriving later in 2024—model year yet to be announced—while the launch 2024 Chevy Equinox EV arriving earlier in 2024 will start at $48,995 in front-wheel-drive form, with an expected 319-mile EPA rating. All versions qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

Ford has delayed one of its two EV battery plants to be located in Kentucky, citing lower-than-expected EV demand. While the announcement doesn’t affect the first plant, due to start making cells in 2025, or a battery plant at Blue Oval City in Tennessee, it suggests that Ford may be reeling back targets on some EVs—including, potentially, its upcoming Project T3 truck intended for “incredibly high volume.”

And the Hyundai is playing hardball with Tesla on price cuts. Late last week it revealed a big 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 price cut—of up to $4,100. The deepest discounts apply to the base SE Standard Range, now $38,615, while the 361-mile long-range SE starts at $43,565, representing a $3,050 price cut.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter