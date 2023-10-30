A concept EV challenges the notion that electric cars need four wheels, or even three. Hertz backs away from its ambitious EV plans. One company pushes ahead with plans for U.S.-made solid-state cells. And Chevrolet Bolt EV owners have a new option to remedy their battery and their wallet. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2020-2022 Chevy Bolt EV battery recall has evolved, and owners now face a new choice as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement and GM’s battery recall effort affecting these cars. If they install diagnostic software temporarily limiting their car to 80% of the original battery capacity (and range), they can get a $1,400 payment up front and might still get a new battery pack if it’s defective.

Hertz hasn’t yet taken delivery of the 100,000 Tesla vehicles it announced two years ago—or the massive orders of GM or Polestar EVs it made as part of a plan to electrify its rental fleet. That’s because of high EV collision repair costs, the company said. Tesla’s price swings haven’t helped either.

Massachusetts-based Factorial Energy announced last week the opening of a facility it claims will be the largest solid-state battery plant in the U.S. With support from Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis, among others, Factorial is pushing ahead with test cells that could bring a 50% energy density boost (and range boost) to EVs.

Do electric cars need to have four wheels? The Shane EV concept, revealed recently by the creator of the Hoverboard, questions that—potentially packing cabin space for five into a car driven by two in-wheel motors, giant side-by-side wheels, and a system that balances and shifts its center of gravity as needed. The car can potentially pivot far more easily than anything on four wheels, and regenerative damping could enhance efficiency.



