The Kia EV6 offers its longest-range version for less money. BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce drivers will soon get Tesla Supercharger access. And GM slows the production ramp of its electric trucks by a year. This and more, here at Green Car Reports

Scaled-up production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV has been delayed by a whole year, GM announced Tuesday. The company’s Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, set for that volume production but currently building the Chevy Bolt EV, won’t get any extension to build more of those efficient small electric cars, though.

Drivers of BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce EVs will gain access to Tesla Supercharger stations using an adapter in early 2025, BMW Group announced. EVs from those brands will also be adopting the NACS port as their native charging tech for the U.S. and Canada starting in 2025, the company said.

And the Kia EV6 Long Range gets a price cut for 2024—effectively—with the addition of a new Light Long Range version. That drops the 2024 Kia EV6 base price with the larger pack (currently up to 310 miles EPA) to $45,950 including destination. A base Light model with the smaller 58-kwh battery pack remains in the lineup and costs even less. Both of these base Light versions are now offered in all 50 states, Kia confirms.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter