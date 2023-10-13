The Kia EV9 is one of the most efficient EVs with three rows of seating. Toyota pushes along on solid-state battery tech. And Tesla’s share of the EV market is shrinking. Should it cut prices again? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

EPA driving range numbers for the 2024 Kia EV9 span up to 304 miles, the automaker confirmed on Thursday. That’s particularly impressive, as it makes the EV9 the only non-Tesla three-row electric SUV to achieve 300 miles on less than 100 kwh.

Toyota is looking ahead to production of solid-state EV batteries with a partnership with the Japanese oil company Idemitsu. The two companies will study “full-scale mass production and commercialization” of the fast-charging cells that Toyota has said are coming by 2027 or 2028.

And Tesla’s share of the U.S. EV market is down to 50% for the first time in years, according to new data through the third quarter released this week by Cox Automotive. Compared to last year at the same time average U.S. Tesla prices are down 25%.

