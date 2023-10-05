The Genesis GV60 gets more range and a lower price. Automakers project they’ll owe fines under Biden fuel economy rules. And Hyundai becomes the latest brand to plug into the Tesla ecosystem. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai will adopt Tesla’s NACS charge port for its EVs in the U.S. and Canada later in 2024, with those EVs gaining access to Tesla Superchargers, the company confirmed Thursday. It claims that Tesla will “fully support the ultra-fast charging speeds” of its latest 800-volt EVs, while NACS adapters for the brand’s CCS-port EVs will arrive in 2025. And the Genesis luxury brand confirmed a similar future.

The 2024 Genesis GV60 EV lineup adds a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Standard model that offers a lower $53,195 base price along with an estimated 294 miles of EPA range. There are a few more standard tech features added, too.

And according to a report from Reuters, a letter from a lobbyist group representing some of the legacy automakers claims that proposed Biden administration efficiency rules will cost them billions of dollars in fines. It even reportedly suggests that will get in the way of their ability to build more EVs.

_______________________________________

