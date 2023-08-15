Faraday Future has delivered its first production EV. Americans don’t think climate change is an issue. And Tesla drops prices on the Model S and Model X—sort of. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has effectively lowered the base price of its Model S and Model X by introducing lower-priced Standard Range versions. With a price $10,000 lower, they employ a software lock to the battery pack, limiting range to 320 and 269 miles, respectively, from the other versions’ 405 and 348 miles. Upgrade cost hasn’t yet been revealed, but when Tesla offered this on the Model 3 it charged $4,500 to access the batteries’ full range.

California-based Faraday Future has delivered its first FF91 ultra-luxury EV—one of them—roughly five years after it was originally due to arrive. It’s been a long road for a company that first emerged from stealth mode in 2015 and revealed the FF91 in 2017.

As large swaths of the U.S. face “heat hell,” recent Pew poll results may come as a surprise for Americans thinking we’re collectively over the hump on the importance of global warming, curbing tailpipe emissions, and shifting to EVs. Only 31% of Americans surveyed thought the U.S. should completely phase out fossil fuels—no specific timeline mentioned. And there’s a partisan divide on some fundamentals, with less than one in four Republicans seeing climate change itself as a major threat.



