Eco-routing has prevented a significant amount of carbon emissions, Google claims as it crunches the numbers. Stellantis sees a future without standalone inverters and onboard chargers in EVs. And is battery swapping tech ready for fleets of electric delivery trucks? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The California battery-swapping firm Ample has announced a partnership with Mitsubishi Fuso and aims to integrate Ample’s second-generation battery swapping in its trucks “on a global scale.” Initially it’s set to be delivered in Fuso eCanter electric trucks, and the companies note the potential for quick five-minute swaps of last-mile delivery trucks.

Stellantis and the battery company Saft have revealed a project that could help consolidate some of the major hardware components in EVs—making the onboard charger and power inverter part of battery modules, rather than standalone components. The implementation, which might not arrive until 2030, has the potential to further cut weight and ease packaging.

Google claims in its latest environmental report that the eco-friendly routing in Maps has prevented as much carbon emissions as taking 250,000 cars off the road. Its routing features apply to EVs and charging, too.

_______________________________________

