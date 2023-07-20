All of Audi’s electric SUVs earn top safety ratings. Mazda is reportedly considering Mexico for EV production. And Tesla is rolling out better batteries in its Cybertruck. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla on Wednesday revealed a few more tech tidbits about its Cybertruck—most notably, that Cybertruck battery cells will get a 10% boost in energy density versus those used in the Model Y. It hasn’t said, though, whether this means more range than the 250 to 500 miles originally claimed. The company has reportedly been readying a high-nickel version, so there may be room to grow beyond this in the near future.

All the Audi electric SUVs get the Top Safety Pick+ nod from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization underscored this week. That includes the 2024 Q8 E-Tron family—formerly known as E-Tron SUV and Sportback—as well as the Q4 E-Tron family. Although it doesn’t include the exclusive E-Tron GT sedan.

Mazda is planning two EVs for North America set to be introduced in the 2025-2027 timeframe, and it’s looking to localize American EV production soon after that. But as a report recently underscored, Mexican-made Mazda EVs are looking increasingly likely.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter