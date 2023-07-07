The federal government investigates Tesla unintended acceleration claims—again. GM is concerned about hitting 50% EVs by 2030, through a regulatory lens. And the Ford Maverick is now more expensive as a high-mpg hybrid in its actual sticker price, not just at the dealership. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford made waves in making the hybrid powertrain standard when it introduced its Maverick compact truck two years ago. But the 37-mpg hybrid now costs $1,500 extra in the 2024 Ford Maverick and means the entry price of the Maverick Hybrid is more than $5,000 higher than two years ago.

This week marked the end of the EPA’s comment period for pending light-vehicle emissions rules that would require vastly greater EV sales over the next decade, and among many arguments GM’s comments stood out. Despite its aspiration to make its entire light-duty vehicle lineup all-electric by 2035, GM is concerned about meeting 50% EVs by 2030 in a range of vehicle sets defined by regulators.

And in response to a petition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this week reopened an investigation into unintended acceleration in Tesla vehicles. Potentially affecting every Tesla ever made, the investigation will look into allegations suggesting a design flaw in Tesla’s inverters.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter