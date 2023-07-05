GM is keeping a closer eye on EV battery issues, Michelin airless tires get tested in vans. Rivian makes progress in its production ramp. And we drive Rolls-Royce’s first electric car and dig into its tech backstory. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rolls-Royce committed to going fully electric by 2030 a couple years ago, but it starts that journey later this year with first deliveries of its first EV ever. The backstory of how the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV took form is interesting in itself, although you’ll also want to read this Rolls-Royce Spectre first drive.

General Motors has acquired a firm that makes software helping to identify EV battery issues, including thermal runaway events and other battery failures. The firm’s solutions are especially attractive, GM explains, because they don’t require additional hardware or sensors.

Airless tire tech has long been seen as a key technology for electric and autonomous vehicles. Now France’s postal service will be testing Michelin’s Uptis airless tires in delivery vans, in what may become an important real-world proof point.

And Rivian made progress ramping up EV production in the second quarter of the year, according to results released by the company earlier this week. It says the numbers “remain in line with company expectations” as R1T pickups, R1S SUVs, and EDV vans roll out of its Illinois assembly plant.

