The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid delivers more electric range, but will it deliver more mpg? Mercedes reveals plans for an electric camper van. And one of Stellantis’ biggest EV battery plants is on hold. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, we looked at how this model essentially helps bridge the gap between the role of V-8 engines in this SUV family’s lineup and the fully electric Cayenne that’s expected in 2026. Will it serve up enough of an electric commute to make the decision worthwhile?

Mercedes-Benz is planning a U.S.-bound electric luxury van plus a range of van-based EVs including a camper van, delivery vehicles, and even purpose-built vehicles like ambulances. It’s all part of Mercedes’ Van.EA platform for electric vans outlined today for the first time.

And the big battery plant being built by the joint venture of Stellantis and LG in Ontario, Canada—and flanked by a nearby center for battery expertise—has been put on hold, according to Stellantis, because the Canadian government hasn’t delivered the incentives it originally agreed to. Will this affect the timeline for upcoming Stellantis EVs like its Ram 1500 REV electric truck?

