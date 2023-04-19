Ineos leapfrogs past diesel with an electric off-road SUV on the way. Nissan shows China a different twist on an electric SUV. And in this SUV-focused day of news, we see what a bigger battery brings to the latest Mercedes plug-in hybrid SUV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review, we found the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e plug-in hybrid manages to go about 40 miles without the gasoline engine starting. That’s thanks to a bigger 23.3-kwh battery pack. It’s also one of the few plug-in hybrids that can be fast-charged—in about 10 minutes.

The UK company Ineos Automotive announced that in 2026 it will launch a rugged Ineos electric SUV, built by Magna in Austria, with “world-class off-road capability.” The Magna plant already builds the Jaguar I-Pace and Fisker Ocean.

And at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, Nissan revealed the Arizon electric SUV concept. Designed by a Chinese team, it’s built on the same global platform as the Ariya but aims to wrap in technology that will appeal to that market.

