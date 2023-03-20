Workplace charging should be emphasized by policy to take advantage of daily solar production, a study suggests. Oregon’s EV rebates may be on hiatus due to funding. And we bring you some first driving impressions of the Nissan Ariya e-4orce. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, we found that this dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric SUV serves much more than performance and traction needs. Thanks to some smart controls, it helps boost ride and comfort the rest of the time.

According to an MIT study out this month, more attention to where EV chargers are located plus a greater focus on workplace charging could cut the need for more power plants—by taking advantage of increasingly abundant solar generating capacity during the day.

A funding crunch, brought on by unprecedented EV sales and, ironically, the federal government’s tax credits, have put Oregon EV and plug-in hybrid rebates on hold. Demand for the rebates is far exceeding the money allocated for the program, although the state legislature could potentially re-up funding.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter