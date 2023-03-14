Multiple large electric SUVs are on the way to the Porsche lineup. The VW Group chose Canada for building batteries for North American EVs. And the Hummer EV’s gigantic battery can be put to use charging other EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The upcoming 2024 model year GMC Hummer EV can charge other EVs at 6 kw using an upcoming vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) 240-volt charging cord. That’s enough to send meaningful charge to a smaller EV—well over 20 miles of charge in an hour to a Chevy Bolt EV, for instance.

Porsche confirmed Monday that there are two large electric SUVs on the way for the performance brand: an electric version of the Cayenne, and another built on VW’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) and positioned above the Cayenne. Both are due to arrive after an electric 718 sports car and electric Macan compact SUV.

Volkswagen’s PowerCo EV battery firm chose Canada for its first plant outside Europe. PowerCo, which represents VW’s aims for vertical integration, as it scales up EVs, could from this Ontario facility potentially supply factories for VW in the U.S. and Mexico later in the decade, as well as a South Carolina factory for the new Scout truck brand.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter