Airstream goes small with an EV-optimized travel trailer for SXSW. A mammoth RV travel trailer claims to maintain the 300-mile range of an electric tow vehicle. And should utility ratepayers foot the cost of a charging network? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A U.S. startup called Lightship wants to become the Tesla of RV makers with the battery-powered, solar-supplemented, propulsion-equipped L1, a 27-foot travel trailer that, the company claims, will preserve the towing EV’s range.

Airstream and the design firm that’s an extension of Porsche have worked together to come up with the first “garageable” Airstream travel trailer in the company’s 90-year history. The small-footprint concept is also the first Airstream optimized for towing with EVs.

And one of the nation’s largest utilities, in Minnesota, wants to build a huge EV charging network funded partly by ratepayers. The proposal is controversial from the start, as it would raise utility rates across the board, whether customers own EVs or not.

