Tesla opens up 10 Supercharger locations to CCS charging. The USPS buys Ford E-Transits. And bidirectional charging is coming to Tesla models. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

At Wednesday’s Investor Day, Tesla revealed that it will be rolling out bidirectional charging capability to its vehicles over the next two years. The tech will be part of a retool of the company’s power electronics. That said, CEO Elon Musk is still not convinced that EVs with bidirectional charging would be good for home backup and pointed to Tesla’s Powerwall for that.

Tesla also confirmed Wednesday that it’s opened “select” Superchargers to fast-charge EVs of other brands using the CCS standard—provided they use the Tesla app. The company later in the day on its Investor Call confirmed the effort now includes 10 U.S. locations. Meanwhile, the company is also starting to roll out an adapter and retrofit allowing some of its vehicles to charge using CCS.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that it plans to buy 9,250 Ford E-Transit electric vans—effectively filling the gap for electric delivery while the Postal Service waits even longer for its custom-designed delivery vans to be ready in EV form. The announcement also included the deployment of 14,000 supporting charging stations.

