Ford lowers prices on most of the Mustang Mach-E lineup. Audi reportedly considers an electric off-road SUV. Limiting the size of EV batteries might make a big difference to raw materials concerns. And is Tesla maintaining its mammoth California EV sales lead? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has effectively undone some of the 2023 Mustang Mach-E price hike given last August. With price reductions announced this morning, the lineup of Standard Range Mach-E models now fits within the $55,000 price cutoff to claim the $7,500 EV tax credit—but none of the Extended Range models.

As EV sales in California added up to about 16% of vehicle sales in 2022, Tesla once again took a mammoth lead, with the Model 3 topping the charts in the state. Are other brands gaining on Tesla’s lead?

A study commissioned by a climate policy think tank and backstopped by UC Davis research has found that limiting the size of EV batteries would cut the demand for lithium by as much as 42%—limiting pollution from mining and bringing other political and economic benefits. But convincing the market to buy EVs with smaller batteries is another thing.

And according to a report, an Audi electric off-road electric SUV might use the platform from parent Volkswagen Group’s upcoming Scout EV brand. Such an SUV might arrive around 2027 and be a rival to the Mercedes EQG, Rivian R1S, and Jeep Recon.

