Hyundai shows how tech intended for future mobility might make all EVs easier to park. Considering inflation, battery costs might not have surged so much. And don’t hold out for a rotary range-extended Mazda EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mazda has revealed pricing for its MX-30 EV for the 2023 model year, but it’s essentially confirmed that the rotary range-extended MX-30 is delayed or canceled for the U.S.—even as the automaker prepares to detail it for Europe later this week.

At CES last week, Hyundai’s Mobis mobility-tech division showed the next step for its e-corner hardware set—allowing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to crab-walk and turn on a dime. For now it’s only to show what the tech could do in a future purpose-built vehicle for mobility services, but you never know.

And it’s interesting how sometimes the data looks quite different depending on how you crunch it. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, EV battery costs did keep falling in 2022. That’s by looking at it with 2022-constant dollars (and thus 2022’s inflation), and based on the usable energy in battery packs. It’s quite a different conclusion than others have come to.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter