Prices rise on the 2023 VW ID.4. Tesla sweetens the deal on Model Y and Model 3. And we look at the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV as one of the year’s best new EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As Tesla races toward the end of the year amid reports of record production and weakening demand, it’s upped discounts on the Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500—plus 10,000 miles of free Supercharging. But before you rush out for the deal, be aware that not even $7,500 brings the price of Model Y back to where it was before all the price hikes of the past year.

Meanwhile, prices on the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 are being increased $1,500 in the new year. VW confirmed to Green Car Reports Thursday that the across-the-board price hike applies to models built from January 4 on, and it’s due to the rising costs of battery materials.

And the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is one of our finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy, and this U.S.-made EV is a standout for how it offers three rows of seating, a true off-road mode, and more than 300 miles of range in some versions. It’s not perfect though; read our summary for some of the pros and cons.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter