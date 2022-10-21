The Kia Niro EV creeps upward in price. Federal EV infrastructure money is going toward states that resisted EV infrastructure. Tesla is working on smaller, more affordable EVs. And the debut version of the GMC Sierra EV is most definitely not a simple, affordable work truck. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has revealed the launch version of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV, its full-size electric truck, in its most luxurious Denali Edition 1 form. With a price around $107,000 and an EPA range of at least 400 miles, it takes off on GMC’s Denali luxury cachet rather than the brand’s work-truck roots.

The $2.8 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, building manufacturing and raw-materials infrastructure around EVs, appears to favor red states—yes, the ones that voted against including many of these aspects as infrastructure—if you look simply at which states are getting these funds.

The 2023 Kia Niro EV starts at $40,745, nudging close to the base price of the EV6 and distancing the model from other affordable EVs like the Chevy Bolt EUV. Although within the Kia lineup, its 253 miles of range beats that of the more expensive base EV6.

Whether it’s the $25,000 Tesla EV or not, more affordable Tesla models are coming. With a next-generation platform now under development, Tesla has the potential to again cut the costs to make an EV in half. This will also be for smaller vehicles, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

