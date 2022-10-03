Recalled Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids can be plugged in once again, with a remedy. GM bets on silicon-anode tech for range and cost. Not all CARB states are in on the 2035 gas-vehicle ban. And Toyota is one of few automakers to publicly push back over the U.S. target of 50% EVs by 2030. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

While Toyota has signaled that it will stop fighting California’s emissions authority—and its rules leading to a 2035 ban of new gasoline vehicle sales—the automaker’s CEO last week said that even the U.S. goal of 50% EVs by 2030 will be “very difficult.” It’s sticking in the short term to a plan that emphasizes hybrids.

And although most of the states that already agreed to California’s Clean Cars rules have signed onto new rules ramping up to a 2035 ban of new gasoline vehicles, not all California states are in agreement quite yet. Minnesota and Virginia are a couple of the states potentially looking for another path that actually mandates some EVs but doesn’t ban the rest.

GM is betting on silicon anode tech, in a development partnership with startup OneD Battery Sciences that could result in more energy dense cells that could extend EV driving range and/or lower cost.

Owners of recalled 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans are approved to start charging their vehicles and parking them inside garages once again—after a recall remedy that involves dealers installing updated battery pack software. Although the company still isn’t sure of the root cause, the software will provide a failsafe.

