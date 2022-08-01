Lightyear teams up with Sweden’s Koenigsegg. Tesla and startup EV brands are losing out on the sales, one study suggests. Researchers suggest EV sales targets are an incomplete solution without retiring gas vehicles. And we warm up to the weirdness of the BMW iX. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a weeklong drive review of the BMW iX, we warmed up to this big, controversially styled SUV that carries the torch of the much smaller i3. It’s a charmingly offbeat, truly luxurious family wagon that delivers in real-world driving range in a way no non-Tesla SUV has yet.

Results from a recent study looking at the shopping experience suggest that startup EV brands aren’t connecting as well with prospective customers (and sales) as traditional luxury brands—and Tesla isn’t doing as well in this respect as it used to. It may be an early indication that Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar may need to modify their ground game as they reach beyond product-aware early adopters

The solar-car company Lightyear is getting help from the Swedish niche supercar maker Koenigsegg—as well as an investment—to achieve similar performance and efficiency in its more affordable Lightyear 2.

And are we focusing too much on EV sales, and not enough on the retirement of ICE vehicles? That’s what a group of researchers appears to suggest, in a look concluding that it will take a shortened lifespan for gasoline and diesel vehicles, in addition to the sales targets so widely emphasized, to achieve the Paris Climate Accord’s 1.5-degree Celsius goal. Should we change the focus of incentives toward retiring gas-guzzlers?

