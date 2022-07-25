A first drive of the Mercedes EQB and time in the driver’s seat of the Vision EQXX concept lead the lineup this morning. California leads the way in home-charger installation. And GM wants to answer your EV questions. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We drove the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept. As a benchmark for future electric vehicles, in that it takes a step back and attempts to escape the spiral that’s been driving EVs up in weight.

In a first review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB, we found this electric adaptation of the GLB SUV to be refreshingly different, standing apart from the rest of the crossover-EV crowd and their swoopier (and less practical) designs.

California leads the U.S. in home charger installation, according to a recent study, while New York City is last place. But even in some places with relatively low-density housing—and lots of garages and driveways—such as Houston and Austin, home chargers are relatively rare.

And GM really wants to answer your EV questions—even the tough ones. This morning, with a service it launched called EV Live, it’s aiming to complement what its dealerships provide and help answer the public’s questions on misconceptions, charging, the tech, and the vehicles.

_______________________________________

