Electrify America on Monday released a few tidbits of network-usage data from 2021, showing a major uptick in charging sessions over 2020.

The company said in a press release that it provided 1.45 million charging sessions in 2021, which is more than five times the 268,000 charging sessions reported for 2020.

Electrify America dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2021, which the company said powered 145 million miles of EV driving and offset 5.7 million gallons of gasoline.

Electrify America chargers

The Electrify America network is built around high-power 150-kw and 350-kw DC fast-charging stations using the Combined Charging Standard (CCS), although many stations also have at least one CHAdeMO connector.

The reported increase in charging-station use is an indication not just how quickly the charging network has been growing, but also how rapidly more CCS-compatible vehicles have been delivered. Many of the automakers that initially committed to CCS—including Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen—have only recently started launching and delivering mass-market EVs.

With Electrify America's network still largely focused on road-trip waypoints, it's also an indication that EV drivers are getting out beyond their commutes.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 at Electrify America DC fast-charging station

The current network includes 800 sites, with more than 3,500 individual chargers open or under construction, according to Electrify America. The company plans to double the size of its network, with plans for 1,800 DC fast-charging stations and a total of 10,000 individual connectors in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025.

Electrify America topped the Tesla Supercharger network in one study of the user experience—although it's worth noting that study didn't include an assessment of uptime or reliability.

Last year also saw Electrify America finally add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and tap into the home charging business.